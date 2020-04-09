Second COVID-19 related death reported in N.S., 31 new cases confirmed

Nova Scotia has recorded its second death related to COVID-19.

The province says a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on Wednesday as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

Thirty-one new cases were identified Wednesday through 980 tests at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab, bringing the provincial total to 373 confirmed.

While most cases in Nova Scotia have been connected to travel or a known case, there is now community spread which is why travel has been removed as a requirement for testing for COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 12,177 negative test results

Ten individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU, while eighty-two individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.