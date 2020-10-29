Second-degree murder charge laid in Dartmouth homicide

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 33-year-old man with second-degree murder in the homicide of 25-year-old Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse of Dartmouth.

Nicholas Roland Rhyno was arrested around 8:20 a.m. yesterday in Halifax, and investigators are not looking for additional suspects.

Police responded to a call of a man injured by a weapon around 6:30 p.m. on October 22nd and located Grosse outside a residence.

He was transported to hospital, where he died of his injuries at around 1 a.m. the following day.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner, and police say investigators believe Grosse's murder was not a random act.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this case contact them or Crime Stoppers.