Second-degree murder charge laid in Dartmouth homicide
Halifax Regional Police have charged a 33-year-old man with second-degree murder in the homicide of 25-year-old Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse of Dartmouth.
Nicholas Roland Rhyno was arrested around 8:20 a.m. yesterday in Halifax, and investigators are not looking for additional suspects.
Police responded to a call of a man injured by a weapon around 6:30 p.m. on October 22nd and located Grosse outside a residence.
He was transported to hospital, where he died of his injuries at around 1 a.m. the following day.
His death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner, and police say investigators believe Grosse's murder was not a random act.
Police are asking that anyone with information about this case contact them or Crime Stoppers.