Second doses of COVID-19 vaccines can be given up to 4 months after first: NACI

A report on the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with just one dose has convinced several provinces to delay the second dose of vaccine by four months.

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the plan is based on research in the two countries as well as evidence collected by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and in Quebec.

She and Health Minister Adrian Dix say in a joint statement that the goal is to protect as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, through the available vaccines.

Newfoundland and Labrador has announced it will also adopt a four-month interval, as Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization released a statement yesterday recommending 16 weeks between doses when there is limited supply.

Yesterday, Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and Manitoba also announced they are adopting the four-month, second-dose method.