Second Halifax Transit bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19

Municipal officials say a second bus driver with Halifax Transit has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued late Friday, the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says the driver who tested positive has not been at work since March 31.

Halifax Transit has since cleaned all workspaces and vehicles that the driver was in contact with.

Public health is tracing those who had contact with the driver and will test anyone whom they deem requires testing.

HRM confirmed on Wednesday that the first driver to test positive for the virus hadn't been to work since April 4.

Over the long weekend, HRM says it is implementing measures aimed at helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including blocking off alternating seats with signage, which will reduce passenger capacity by as much as 50 per cent depending on the bus model.

"These changes will significantly reduce capacity and as a result, transit should be used for essential travel only,'' the municipality said.

As well, caution tape that had been at the front of the bus to separate drivers from passengers will be replaced with a yellow cord as a barricade, while passengers will continue to use the rear doors unless the front doors are required for accessibility.

On transit's harbour ferries that run between Halifax and Dartmouth, capacity will be reduced to 25 passengers per trip, while food and drink will be prohibited to reduce litter.

Nova Scotia identified 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 428 as numbers continued to rise under expanded testing criteria.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)