Second Indigenous-run lobster fishery opens in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia's second Indigenous-run lobster fishery has officially begun operating in southern Cape Breton.

Fishers from the Potlotek First Nation headed out on St. Peters Bay today to trap lobsters outside the commercial fishing season, which runs from the end of April to the end of June.

Nearly 300 people attended the ceremony to launch the boats loaded with lobster traps out onto the water.

Liberal MP Jaime Battiste was in attendance to see the boats depart the wharf.

The province's other Indigenous fishery in St. Marys Bay, run by the Mi'kmaq First Nation, is facing resistance from non-Indigenous fishers who are angry lobsters are being trapped outside the commercial fishing season.

The launch of the province's newest Indigenous-run fishery coincides with annual Treaty Day celebrations in Nova Scotia, which mark the signing of peace-and-friendship treaties between the Mi'kmaq and the Crown in the 1700s.

