Second person charged with first-degree murder in Halifax homicide

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say a second man has been charged with first-degree murder for the homicide of Anthony Charles Johnson.

Thirty-nine-year-old Justin Gregory Miller of Dartmouth was arrested and charged yesterday, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police responded to the area of Connaught and Chisholm avenues in Halifax at 11:30 p.m. on January 26th after a report of a man who had been shot.

The 31-year-old Johnson was located and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remained until his death on February 6th.

Thirty-year-old Shondell James Ogden was arrested at the Toronto South Detention Center on April 22nd and transported back to Halifax the next day to face a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say the homicide investigation is ongoing.