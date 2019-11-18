Sentencing delayed for Pictou County man who shot co-worker with nail gun

A Pictou County man who shot his co-worker with a nail gun has had his sentencing adjourned until early 2020.

Shawn Wade Hynes was found guilty of criminal negligence causing harm and assault with a weapon in September -- two years after the incident at a construction site in Abercrombie.

Hynes was supposed to be sentenced on November 15, but it's been put off until February 6 because of missing information in the defense pre-sentence report.

According to Saltwire Network's The News, the missing information includes character reference letters for Hynes, and a community impact statement which had been filed on the day before sentencing.