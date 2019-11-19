Sentencing hearing for nail gun incident in Abercrombie adjourned

A sentencing hearing for a man convicted of shooting a co-worker with a nail gun has been adjourned.

Shawn Wade Hynes was charged following an incident in September 2018 when a 21-year-old man was struck in the back with a nail at a work site in Abercrombie and was found guilty in Pictou Provincial Court two months ago.

The New Glasgow News reports that missing information in the defense pre-sentence report has caused the adjournment.

That includes character reference letters for Hynes and a community impact statement.

The sentencing hearing is now scheduled for February 6th.

(With files from New Glasgow News)