Serious injury collision closes Highway 125 Friday night

The westbound lanes of Highway 125 in Cape Breton were closed for a period Friday night following a collision that resulted in serious injuries.

Officers responded at 7:20 p.m. April 3 to a serious collision on the highway near Exit 3 in Upper North Sydney.

Police say a westbound SUV failed to negotiate a curve, left the highway, then rolled several times in the median before landing on its wheels.

RCMP say they 50-year-old man from Sydney Mines who was driving the vehicle suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.

To accommodate the investigation into the cause of the collision, the westbound lanes of Highway 125 were closed between Exits 3 and 2 for several hours.

A release states the highway was completely re-opened near midnight and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.