Services in Truro, New Glasgow and Amherst added to online appointment booking service

Appointments for X-rays at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre and Aberdeen Hospital, and X-rays and EKGs at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre can now be made online.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) added these services and services at 13 other sites across the province to its online appointment booking service on Friday.

Appointments for X-rays at the IWK in Halifax can now also be made online.

Patients without internet access can continue to make appointments for blood collection, X-rays or EKGs by phone.

NSH says additional locations will continue to be added to the online booking service over the coming weeks and months.

The following sites were added to the online appointment booking service on Friday: