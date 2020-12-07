Services in Truro, New Glasgow and Amherst added to online appointment booking service
Appointments for X-rays at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre and Aberdeen Hospital, and X-rays and EKGs at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre can now be made online.
Nova Scotia Health (NSH) added these services and services at 13 other sites across the province to its online appointment booking service on Friday.
Appointments for X-rays at the IWK in Halifax can now also be made online.
Patients without internet access can continue to make appointments for blood collection, X-rays or EKGs by phone.
NSH says additional locations will continue to be added to the online booking service over the coming weeks and months.
The following sites were added to the online appointment booking service on Friday:
- Aberdeen Hospital (New Glasgow) - X-ray
- Colchester East Hants Health Centre (Truro) - X-ray
- Northside General Hospital (North Sydney) - X-ray
- New Waterford Consolidated Hospital - X-ray
- St. Martha's Regional Hospital (Antigonish) - X-ray
- IWK Health - X-ray
- Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre (Amherst) - X-ray and EKG
- Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital - X-ray and EKG
- Soldiers Memorial Hospital (Middleton) - X-ray and EKG
- South Shore Regional Hospital (Bridgewater) - X-ray and EKG
- Valley Regional Hospital (Kentville) - X-ray and EKG
- Yarmouth Regional Hospital - X-ray and EKG
- North Queen's Community Health Centre - X-ray and EKG
- Musquodobit Valley Memorial Hospital - blood collection and X-ray
- Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital (Sheet Harbour) - blood collection, X-ray and EKG
- Guysborough Memorial Hospital - blood collection, X-ray and EKG
- Annapolis County Health Centre (Annapolis Royal) - blood collection, X-ray and EKG