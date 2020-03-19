Settlement reached in New Waterford Legion Human Rights complaint

A settlement has been reached in a human rights complaint filed against New Waterford Legion Branch 15.

A release says Jason McDonald filed a human rights complaint on July 11, 2019 against the New Waterford Legion Branch 15.

In his complaint, McDonald cited he was discriminated against based on his sexual orientation.

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission says the parties have been engaged in the Human Rights Commission's restorative process since the the complaint was filed.

A settlement of the matter has been reached that is satisfactory to all parties involved.

Settlement terms are not disclosable.