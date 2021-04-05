Seven cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Three of the cases are in the Central Zone and are either travel-related or a close contact of a previously reported case.

Three cases are in the Western Zone and are also close contacts of previously reported cases, while the last case in the eastern region is connected to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The province has 34 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported four cases on Saturday and nine on Friday.

Twelve of those thirteen cases were connected to domestic or international travel, while the other was a close contacts of a previously reported case.