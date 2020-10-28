Seven drivers charged in Sheet Harbour vehicle compliance operation last week

Police say seven drivers were charged during a vehicle compliance operation in Sheet Harbour on Friday.

Halifax District RCMP and provincial vehicle transportation inspection officers stopped more than 150 vehicles at checkpoints at Highway 7 and Highway 224 and Highway 7 and Highway 374 during a two-hour period.

RCMP say seven drivers were charged, including three for not having an inspection sticker, two others for operating an unregistered vehicle, one for not having a registration and another for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Two vehicles were towed and three re-inspections were ordered while police say 33 warnings were issued.