Seven new cases of COVID-19 in N.S.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 998.

To date, 661 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

The government says Northwood in Halifax currently has 160 residents and 51 staff with active cases, while two other facilities each have one staff member with an active case of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has 31,541 negative test results and 41 deaths.

Five individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU.