Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Tuesday

Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Officials say three of the cases are in the Central Zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, while the other four are in the Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are 40 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 101,394 tests, with 365 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,795 Nova Scotia tests on December 21st.

