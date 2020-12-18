Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. Friday

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Central Zone on Friday.

Officials say five of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, while the remaining two are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Public Health says there are 48 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 95,718 tests, with 354 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,565 Nova Scotia tests on December 17th.

There were 1,506 tests administered between December 11th and 17th at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Truro, Antigonish, Sydney, Halifax and Dartmouth.