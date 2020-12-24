Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday

Nova Scotia Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Six of the new cases are in the Central Zone, including two close contacts of previously reported cases, one that is related to travel and three that are under investigation, while the one new case in the Western Zone is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Officials say one of the cases in the Central Zone is a Nova Scotia resident in another province or territory and is included in Nova Scotia's cumulative provincial data.

There are 36 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, but no one is being treated for it in a Nova Scotia hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 104,277 tests, with 376 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,340 Nova Scotia tests on December 23rd.

There were 1,561 tests administered between December 18th and 23rd at rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth and Eskasoni.

174 tests were conducted in Eskasoni on Wednesday and 201 tests on Tuesday with no positive results.

The rapid testing in Eskasoni is now concluded and there is no indication of community exposure or spread in Eskasoni at this time.

Public Health says COVID-19 testing is available at sites in Truro, New Glasgow and Amherst over the holiday period, including for limited hours on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

More information on these site sis available here.