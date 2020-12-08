Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday, 78 active cases remaining

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Officials say two cases are in the Western Zone and are close contacts of previous cases, while one person in the northern zone was self-isolating after travel outside of Atlantic Canada

Four cases are in the Central Zone and include two close contacts of previous cases, a case connected to Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth and a case that is being investigated.

The person was not at school today and is self-isolating and the school will remain closed until Monday December 14th to allow for deep cleaning, testing and contact tracing.

There are 78 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with no one being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 77,915 tests, with 294 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 840 Nova Scotia tests on December 7th.

Public Health says it will report rapid-testing pop-up numbers weekly, beginning Friday December 11th.