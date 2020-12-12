Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. Saturday

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Officials say three cases are in the Western Zone, including two close contacts of previously reported cases.

The third case is an employee of Eden Valley Poultry and was included in Friday's announcement of the plant closure, where six employees have tested positive.

Public Health says two cases in the Eastern Zone and one in the Northern Zone are self-isolating after traveling outside of Atlantic Canada.

There is also a case in the Central Zone that is a close contact of a previously reported case.

61 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Nova Scotia, with no one being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 85,171 tests, with 320 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,606 Nova Scotia tests on December 11th.