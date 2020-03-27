Seventeen more cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia now has 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after seventeen more were identified on Thursday.

The provincial government says most are connected to travel or a known case.

None of the new cases are connected to the St. Patrick's Day gathering in Lake Echo, where around 50 people were in attendance.

Government also says, at this point, public health cannot confirm a link to community spread.

The 90 individuals affected range in age from under ten to mid-70's.

Two individuals are currently in hospital, while three more have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 3,649 negative test results and 90 confirmed cases.