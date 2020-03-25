Seventeen more COVID-19 cases identified in N.S. on Tuesday

The provincial government says seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were identified Tuesday, bringing the province to 68 confirmed cases.

The cases are travel-related or connected to earlier reported cases.

Several of the new cases are connected to groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada.

Government says none of these cases are from spread within the community.

The 68 individuals affected range in age from under ten to mid-70's and cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

The province says one individual remains in hospital, while two others have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Public health has been in contact with these individuals and is working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them.

To date, Nova Scotia has 2,772 negative test results and 68 confirmed cases.