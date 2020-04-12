Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Sunday

Public Health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

A release says the new cases were identified on Saturday April 11 and bring the provincial total to 445.

While most cases in the province are connected to travel, public health says there has been community transmission, and as such travel has been removed as a requirement for testing for COVID-19.

The release states the confirmed cases range in age under ten to over 90 years-old.

Nine people remain in hospital for treatment, with four of those in intensive care.

Public Health says to date 97 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and their cases are considered resolved.

There have been two deaths from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.