Seventeen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in N.S.

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 310 confirmed cases.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed more than 530 Nova Scotia tests on Monday and is now operating 24-hours.

To date, Nova Scotia has 10,621 negative test results, 310 positive COVID-19 test results and one death.

Confirmed cases range in age from under ten to over 90.

Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, while 66 have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.