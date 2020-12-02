Seventeen new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. Wednesday, 127 active cases

Public Health says 17 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Officials say 16 cases are in the Central Zone, including the case linked to St. Margaret's Bay Elementary School that was reported Tuesday night.

The seventeenth case is in the Northern Zone and is connected to international travel.

There are 127 active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia with no one receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 69,559 tests with 243 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,295 Nova Scotia tests on December 1st.

On Tuesday, 247 tests were administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 453 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Wolfville.

Public Health says there was one positive test result at the Wolfville site, and the individual was directed to self-isolate and has been referredfor a standard test.