Several tenants temporarily displaced by Truro fire

More than half a dozen people have been temporarily displaced after a fire at a Truro apartment building.

The fire on Braemar Court was reported around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was mostly confined to one apartment, but sent smoke throughout the three-storey building.

Red Cross volunteers have given a man and woman from two of the apartments help with emergency lodging, meals and clothing, while the tenants of the other four apartments opted to stay with friends or families Tuesday night.

However, the aid agency says some of those tenants may be offered similar help today, if needed.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.

