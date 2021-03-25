Several vehicles, including antiques, destroyed in garage fire east of Amherst

Fire has destroyed a large garage containing several vehicles, including a number of antiques, just east of Amherst on Wednesday.

Amherst Deputy Fire Chief Brian Farrow says in a release from the town that firefighters arrived on scene at the intersection of Highway 6 and the John Black Road around 5 p.m. to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

Flames were shooting several metres into the sky, with a black cloud of smoke that could be seen from as far away as Springhill.

Farrow says the tin-clad building was built in the 1950s and was full of old vehicles, which made it a "bit of a challenge to fight".

The town says small explosions could be heard coming from inside the building as firefighters battled the blaze.

Several vehicles parked outside the garage were also damaged.

Firefighters from Sackville, N.B., Truemanville, Shinimicas, and Leicester assisted, and Highway 6 was temporarily closed.

Farrow says there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.