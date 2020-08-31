Several wildfires brought under control in N.S.

Crews responded to nine wildfires in Yarmouth, Queens, Cumberland, Lunenburg and Annapolis counties over the weekend.

The Department of Lands and Forestry said the wildfire near Argyle had grown to 18 hectares but was fully contained as of 4 p.m. yesterday.

The fire near River Hebert in Cumberland County, which had been burning since Saturday morning, was considered under control by the department as of yesterday morning.

Environment Canada warned residents Saturday that air pollution would be high in parts of western Nova Scotia due to the smoke from the fires.

That advisory was lifted after overnight rain, which helped crews bring several wildfires under control.