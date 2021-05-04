Sexual assault investigation leads to charges against Pictou County man

New Glasgow Regional Police say a 24-year-old man has been charged following a sexual assault investigation.

The incident is alleged to have occurred outside a New Glasgow residence Sunday night.

The Pictou County man was arrested yesterday morning and is charged with sexual assault, assault, assault causing bodily harm, breach of a release order, and uttering threats.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court today.

The New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.