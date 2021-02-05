Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program arrives at Truro hospital

The Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program has expanded to more locations across Nova Scotia.

Government said today that the program, delivered by the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON), has been available at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro as of Monday.

It will be available at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst starting February 8th.

The SANE program expanded to the Roseway Hospital in Shelburne on Monday via the Tri Country Women's Centre.

Health and Wellness Minister Leo Glavine says, "The impact of sexual assault can be devastating, and we are committed to ensuring Nova Scotians have in-person, 24/7 access to this important service."

The province says the VON SANE program will be available to the Eastern Shore in the spring.