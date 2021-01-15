Shag Harbour man wanted on assault charges

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in relation to an assault in Shag Harbour.

The RCMP say 39-year-old Dean Lionel Quinlan is charged with aggravated assault, assault, two counts of uttering threats, breach of probation, and nine counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The Shag Harbour man is described as white, 5'10" and 145 pounds, with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Police say anyone who sees Quinlan should not approach him, but contact police or Crime Stoppers instead.