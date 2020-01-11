Shelburne man charged for cocaine and methamphetamine offences

The Nova Scotia RCMP say a 29-year-old Shelburne man has been arrested for drug offences following a three month investigation.

Officers from the Shelburne RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit and Shelburne RCMP searched a home on Bulkley Street in Shelburne on Thursday.

Police say additional drugs, along with drug paraphernalia and ammunition were seized.

RCMP say the accused was subject to several court-imposed conditions, including not being in possession of any ammunition.

Joseph Matthew Fitzpatrick of Shelburne has been charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of ammunition while prohibited and four counts of failing to comply with a judge undertaking.

Police say Fitzpatrick made a court appearance on Friday and was remanded into custody until January 15 in Shelburne.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.