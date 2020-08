A 57-year-old man from Shortt's Lake is facing impaired driving charges after he was stopped by Truro Police on Tuesday.

Truro Police say the man was pulled over on Prince Street in Truro around 10:00 a.m.

A release states the man was arrested for impaired driving and failing the breathalyzer.

The man's breath readings were almost double the legal limit.

Police say he was released and is due in court at a later date.