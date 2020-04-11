Shots fired complaint in Terence Bay leads to charges

A 37-year-old man is facing charges after an incident in Terence Bay Thursday.

A release says Halifax Regional Police and Halifax District RCMP responded around 4:45 p.m. April 9 to a report of a disturbance outside a home on Lower Prospect Branch Road.

Police say they located the victim, a 46-year-old man, standing and talking to other people at the scene.

He was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say witnesses told police that an altercation had occurred between two men before the assailant left, returned with a gun, and shot the victim before fleeing in a vehicle.

The release states the suspect was located at a nearby home and arrested.

Police say Jeffrey Paul Mason of Terence Bay has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and various weapons related charges.

Mason was held in custody overnight and was due to appear before a judge on Friday.

RCMP say their investigation into the incident is ongoing, and they have determined the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).