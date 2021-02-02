Shubenacadie Sam to make prediction Tuesday morning

Shubenacadie Sam is preparing to make his Groundhog Day prediction this morning as a winter storm bears down on the region.

Unlike past years, the event today will be virtual, with people invited to watch the prediction on social media as there are no public events.

Shubenacadie Sam emerges from his burrow at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park with his spring forecast around 8 a.m.

Folklore says winter will last for six more weeks if the groundhog sees its shadow.

No shadow is a sign of an early spring.

Since 1999, Shubenacadie Sam has predicted an early spring thirteen times and a long winter nine times.

