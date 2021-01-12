Shubenacadie Sam to make virtual prediction on Groundhog Day

Shubenacadie Sam will be making his annual prediction on the arrival of spring a little differently this year.

As there are no public events for Groundhog Day at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park this year, Nova Scotians can watch on the park's website and on social media.

Shubenacadie Sam will emerge from his burrow with his spring forecast at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Folklore says winter will last for six more weeks if the groundhog sees its shadow, while it's an early sign of spring if there isn't a shadow.

Since 1999, Shubenacadie Sam has predicted an early spring thirteen times and a long winter nine times.