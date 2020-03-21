SIRT begins investigation into domestic assault allegations

The Serious incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating allegations of domestic violence committed by a female member of the RCMP.

A release says an adult male contacted the Halifax District RCMP alleging he had been assaulted by the officer five or six times over a two-year period.

As a result of these allegations, Halifax District RCMP contacted SIRT on March 16 and they assumed responsibility for the investigation.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, including all allegations of domestic violence.

The Police Act requires the director to file a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months after it is finished.