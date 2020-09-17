SiRT charges RCMP officer with uttering threats

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has charged a male RCMP officer with uttering threats against his spouse.

A release states the charge stems from an incident that took place at their home on the evening of July 3.

The investigation report indicates the officer threatened his spouse after he was asked to lower the volume of their television, and the incident was referred to SiRT on July 5.

SiRT says Staff Sgt. Nelson Salter was arrested on July 9 and charged with uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm on July 13.