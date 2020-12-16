SiRT completes review into fatal crash in Sydney

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says there are no grounds to lay charges against an officer following a fatal crash in Sydney this summer.

A Cape Breton Regional Police officer attempted a vehicle stop around 1 .m. on July 6th after noticing a vehicle displaying a licence plate that was registered to another vehicle.

SiRT says the vehicle accelerated away from the officer, who pursued for a short time until being advised to stop by their supervisor.

After turning down a dead-end street, the vehicle turned around and sped past the officer.

The vehicle was located moments later crashed into a house on George Street.

The driver and two occupants were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but a third passenger, a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SiRT says, "The evidence showed that the officer had ended the pursuit well in advance of the vehicle changing direction and the cause of the fatal accident was due to excessive speed and failure to negotiate a turn in an attempt to flee the police."