SiRT investigating assault allegations against Cape Breton Regional Police officers

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating allegations of assault against Cape Breton Regional Police (CBRP) officers.

SiRT says it was contacted February 1st after Cape Breton Regional Police received a letter from a third-party that alleged a man was seriously injured during his arrest on August 29th, 2020.

The agency says a preliminary investigation began when it was contacted, but investigators were unable to speak to the affected man until March 30th due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Police Act requires the director to file a public report that summarizes the findings of an investigation within three months of its completion.