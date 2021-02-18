SiRT investigating assault claims against Cape Breton Regional Police officer

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is looking into allegations of assault against a Cape Breton Region Police officer.

The agency says the investigation was launched after they were contacted Saturday by a third-party who alleged the officer had assaulted two females known to them.

SiRT can independently launch an investigation or begin one following a complaint from the public or a referral from a Chief of Police, the head of the Nova Scotia RCMP or the Minister of Justice.

The Police Act requires the director to file a public report that summarizes the findings of an investigation within three months of its completion.