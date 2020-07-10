SiRT investigating assault, threat allegations against RCMP officer

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating allegations of domestic assault and uttering threats levied against an RCMP officer.

A release states the RCMP-Northeast Nova District were contacted by a female on July 5 alleging she had been assaulted and threatened in her home by her husband, who is a member of the RCMP, on July 3.

In accordance with the Police Act, SiRT was contacted and an investigation began later that day.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

The Police Act requires a public report that summarizes the result of the investigation be filled within three months after the investigation is completed.