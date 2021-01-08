SiRT investigating incident involving RCMP officers in Colchester County
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an incident involving RCMP officers in Colchester County.
The agency was contacted January 6th after officers responded to a mental health call and found an individual who was threatening self-harm.
That individual suffered no life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital after an interaction with police as officers attempted to de-escalate the situation.
SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, including allegations of domestic violence.
The Police Act requires the release of a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months of its conclusion.