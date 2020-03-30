SiRT investigating the death of a man in Dartmouth

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old man in Dartmouth.

SiRT says in a release that Halifax Regional Police (HRP) officers responded to a call early this morning about a man who was inflicting self-harm.

The team says police arrived on scene and entered the dwelling.

SiRT says the man became uncooperative when police tried to intervene to prevent him from further harming himself, and a taser was deployed.

The man was transported to hospital by EHS where he succumbed to his injuries.

SiRT was contacted shortly after the incident by HRP, and have assumed responsibility for the investigation.