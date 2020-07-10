SiRT probing officer involved shooting in Eastern Passage on Thursday

The province's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has commenced an investigation into a shooting involving the RCMP in Eastern Passage.

A release states Halifax District RCMP responded shortly after 4:00 p.m. July 9 to a 911 call of an armed man who was uttering threats.

Officers found the suspect outside a residence with a handgun, and tried to deescalate the situation with verbal engagement.

SiRT says when the suspect raised his gun, officers discharged their service weapons and the suspect died at the scene.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

The Police Act requires the director to file a public report summarizing the results of the investigation within three months after its completion.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Thursday July 9 is asked to contact SiRT at 1-855-450-2010.