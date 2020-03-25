Six men charged in 10-month investigation into online cannabis sales

Six men have been charged after a nearly year-long investigation into an illegal online cannabis marijuana distribution network operating within Hants, Kings, and Annapolis Counties.

The RCMP say the investigation into the business, which began in May 2019, led to a series of homes being searched on March 12th in Hants, Kings, and Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Police say they seized a considerable amount of cannabis products and offence-related property, as well as in excess of $20,000 cash.

Seven men were arrested, though one was released without charges.

The other six, ranging in age from 22 to 33 years of age from Hants County and HRM, are facing charges of possession of cannabis for both selling and distribution, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and money laundering.

The investigation is continuing at this time and additional charges are anticipated.