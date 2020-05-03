Six more deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting six additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to 37.



Government says the deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.



Eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 971.



Of those, 624 individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.



Six individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU.



As of Saturday, May 2, there were ten licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 239 residents and 109 staff.



To date, Nova Scotia has 29,945 negative test results.