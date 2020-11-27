Six more Halifax-area locations listed for possible COVID-19 exposure

Nova Scotia Public Health says COVID-19 exposure may have occurred at six more locations in the Halifax area over the past week.

Anyone who visited the locations on the specified date and time are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test online.

The full list is available on our website.

You can also call 811 if you don't have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

November 20th

• Stillwell (1672 Barrington St, Halifax) between 6 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

• Bearly’s House of Blues and Ribs (1269 Barrington St, Halifax) between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

• Boston Pizza Dartmouth Crossing (111 Shubie Dr, Dartmouth) between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 6.

November 21st

• Highwayman (1673 Barrington St, Halifax) between 7:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

• Gahan House (5239 Sackville St, Halifax) between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

• Princess Nails (1475 Bedford Highway, Bedford) between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the above date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

November 22nd

• Boston Pizza Dartmouth Crossing (111 Shubie Dr, Dartmouth) between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 6.