Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S., additional variant cases identified Tuesday

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Public Health says the five new cases in the Central Zone include three close contacts of a previously reported case, a case under investigation and a travel-related case, while the one new case in the Eastern Zone is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 36 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person who is being treated in hospital.

Officials say four new UK variant cases were identified in the Central Zone, and include two close contacts of previous cases and two that are related to travel.

Government says the variant cases are unrelated to Tuesday's new cases, all four are considered resolved, and there is no sign of community spread from COVID-19 variants at this time.