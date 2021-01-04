Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.S. from Sunday to Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 from Sunday and Monday, bringing the active case count in the province to 27.

Two cases were reported yesterday, one in the Western Zone related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the other is under investigation in the Eastern Zone.

Four cases were reported today in the Central Zone.

One case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, one is a close contact of a previously reported case, and the other two cases are under investigation.

Public Health says that none of the new cases are connected to Churchill Academy.