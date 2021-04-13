Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday

Six new travel-related cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Public Health says the two cases in the Central Zone and the three cases in the Western Zone are related to international travel, while the case in the Eastern Zone is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The people are self-isolating as required.

Officials say there are 45 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, and three people are receiving treatment for the virus in hospital.